Authorities are searching for suspects after a nativity scene at Quincy City Hall was vandalized Tuesday night.

Quincy Police released limited information about the incident, but shared a photo on Instagram of two people they suspect are responsible for the vandalism.

Anyone who may have seen the two people pictured in the Quincy Square area Tuesday night is asked to call the Quincy Police Department at (617) 479-1212.

No further information was immediately available.