Police looking for man in connection with attempted armed robbery in Boston's Back Bay

Boston police are looking for a man in connection with an attempted armed robbery last month in the Back Bay.

They released two surveillance images Sunday of a man wanted in connection with an attempted armed robbery that occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at 130 Dartmouth St., the listed address of Tent City Apartments.

The man fled down the alley between Brownstone and Clery's across from the apartment building, through the Dartmouth Street garage and onto Columbus Avenue toward Clarendon Street.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Boston police detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS. You can also text the word "TIP" to 27463.