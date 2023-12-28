New Hampshire

Police looking for man in connection with incendiary device left outside NH cafe

By Marc Fortier

Concord NH Police

Police released surveillance images this week of a man wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation into an incendiary device that was placed outside the Teatotaller Cafe and Bakery in Concord, New Hampshire, earlier this year.

The images show a man with a beard, wearing glasses, a pink hat and a light blue hooded "Pink Floyd" sweatshirt. Concord police said the individual is "likely associated" with a 2012-2016 era blue or dark blue Honda Pilot.

The incident in question occurred on March 25 at the cafe, which is located at 2 Capital Plaza.

Concord police and fire were called to investigate a report of a suspicious device, and investigators were eventually able to determine that it was "a smoke style device." They said at the time that it wasn't believed that anyone was in danger.

The LGBTQ-friendly cafe, described on its website as a "queer, hipster oasis of tea, coffee, and pastry goodness," has been targeted by white supremacists in the past over the drag queen story hour events they occasionally hold.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to call 603-225-8600. Anonymous tips can be called in to the Concord Regional Crimeline at 603-226-3100 or submitted online at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com.

