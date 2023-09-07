Police continue search for man that assaulted police in Vermont, escaped in stolen sailboat

A Burlington man is being sought by police for multiple crimes and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

52-year-old Eric Edson has been on the run after multiple assaults and robberies in the Burlington area, according to authorities.

The Lamoille County Sheriff's Office say he was seen on Wednesday in the Cambridge and Fairfax area, where surveillance video shows him stealing a dump truck and a John Deere tractor, according to reports from WPTZ.

State Police say they lost track of him after a prolonged search. The dump truck he was driving was found abandoned and was seized by authorities.

The incident began last week on Wednesday morning when Burlington police were called to check on a man who was passed out in a running vehicle in the New North End neighborhood that matched the description of one that was used in an armed robbery about a week ago, according to WPTZ. When they confronted the man, police said he became belligerent and uncooperative and drove off, assaulting both officers with his vehicle.

On Wednesday night, the same vehicle was found at the North Avenue Cooperative. Police saw the man, but he fled and stole a bicycle. Multiple people reported seeing him with a gun. The man then made his way to Appletree Bay, where he stole a sailboat.

The Coast Guard was able to stop the sailboat along the cliff at Rock Point on Lake Champlain. The man left the boat behind and was believed to be hiding in the trees on the cliff, as officers attempted to negotiate with him. Heavily-armed officers were seen parked at North Beach, North Avenue and Leddy Park.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111 or the St. Albans Barracks at 802-524-5993.