Police Looking for Man Who Fled From Car Crash in Northborough

Authorities are looking for a man who fled the scene of a car crash in Northborough, Massachusetts, late Saturday night.
According to Northborough police, the search is concentrated in the area of School Street and Brigham Street.
The man was last seen in the woods behind the Northborough Water Department building on School Street, police added.
A state police helicopter and K-9s were also being used in the search.
There were no additional details regarding the crash Saturday night.