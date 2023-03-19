Local

Boston

Boston Police Looking for Missing 25-Year-Old

Mahki Gordon, 25, of Roxbury, was last seen early on Tuesday, March 14, Boston police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston Police Department

Boston police are asking for the public's help locating a 25-year-old man who has been missing for several days.

Mahki Gordon, of Roxbury, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14, after leaving his Crestwood Park home, police said.

Gordon is described as 5'6" tall, weighing between 150-170 pounds, with a beard and mustache. He is likely wearing a small gold chain with a baby shoes pendant around his neck.

Gordon is known to frequent the Copley Library and may have been in the areas of BMC and Washington (West Roxbury), police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact detectives at 617-343-4275. Anonymous tips can also be called into the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or by texting the word 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).

