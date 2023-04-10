Police Looking for Missing 59-Year-Old Boston Woman

Boston Police is asking for the public's help in finding a 59-year-old woman who was last seen early Sunday afternoon.

Police say Lisa Wang was last spotted in the area of 80 Fenwood Road in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood around 1p.m. on Sunday.

Police describe Wang as an Asian female with short black hair, standing approximately 5’06”. She was wearing a green or turquoise colored jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

According to police, Wang might be in the Longwood Medical area and is known to suffer from memory related issues.

Anyone with any information on Wang's location is asked to contact Boston Police.