michael fanger

Police Looking for Missing Elderly Man in NH

Michael Fanger, 79, was last seen around noon on foot in the area of 54 Blueberry Hill Drive in Lebanon.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Police in New Hampshire are looking for a missing elderly man who suffers from memory issues and may be confused.

The Lebanon Police Department is searching for Fanger and has requested assistance from outside agencies, including New Hampshire State Police.

Fanger was last seen wearing black and white sneakers with faded blue jeans and an unknown color t-shirt. He's usually wearing a baseball hat, police say. He is described as balding with some white hair and is said to be physically fit.

He has no car and no cell phone, police say.

Anyone with information regarding Fanger's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lebanon Police Department immediately at 603-448-1212. 

