Police Looking for Missing Teenager From North Providence

Jules Lopes often spends time near the Providence Place Mall, North Providence police said

Jules Lopes
North Providence Police Department

A 15-year-old boy has been missing for over a week from North Providence, Rhode Island, police say.

Jules Lopes was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 16, police said Friday, asking the public's help in finding him. He was last seen in a red sweatshirt, jeans, black-and-red Nike Jordan sneakers and wearing a grey backpack and gold necklace featuring a scorpion medallion.

He's about 5-foot-7 with light brown, wavy hair, police said. He often spends time near the Providence Place Mall.

Anyone with information about where Jules is was asked to contact police at 401-231-4533 ext. 1135.

