Police Looking for Missing Waltham Woman With Dementia

Rose Marie Oscar, 65, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cushing Street area, Waltham police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Waltham Police Department/Twitter

Police in Massachusetts are looking for a missing Waltham woman who has dementia and diabetes.

Rose Marie Oscar, 65, was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Cushing Street area wearing a blue jacket and black pants, Waltham police said.

Oscar is described as 5'3" tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds with gray hair.

According to police, Oscar is known to frequent the Moody Street area.

Massachusetts State Police tweeted Saturday evening asking residents to please keep an eye out for Oscar. Anyone who sees her is asked to call the Waltham Police Department at 781-314-3600, or 911.

