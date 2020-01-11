Local
Police Looking for NH Burglary Suspects

By Josh Sullivan

Police in New Hampshire are looking for burglary suspects after a home invasion in Windham Friday.

At 5:20 p.m., police responded to a burglary on Glance Road, according to a news release. The homeowner saw two men wearing dark clothing on her surveillance cameras walking through the front of the home, police said.

The two men were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, gloves and a mask. Officers searched the neighborhood, but no suspects were found, police said.

Windham police were helped by two K9 units from Londonderry and Salem police.

