Police Looking for Person Who Stole 3-Year-Old's Spider-Man Bike

The bike was taken while the child was inside a store with his mother on Sunday

By Marc Fortier

Rockland Police

Police in Rockland, Maine, are seeking the public's help in locating a person who allegedly stole a 3-year-old's Spider-Man bike earlier this week.

Rockland police said around 5:40 p.m., Sunday, a person riding a bicycle stole the child's bike while the child was inside a store with his mother. The stolen bike is red, with Spider-Man-themed graphics and training wheels.

"Rockland Police would LOVE to help facilitate the safe return of this child's bike and have a chat with the individual pictured below," police said in a Facebook post including images of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact interim Deputy Chief Alex Gaylor at agaylor@rocklandmaine.gov.

