Police looking for suspect in 2 armed robberies in Boston's Back Bay

The man said he had a gun, but no weapon was shown

By Marc Fortier

Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with two armed robberies in Boston's Back Bay neighborhood this week.

Police said the first armed robbery occurred around 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of 470 Commonwealth Avenue, the listed address for Bluemoon Smoke Shop, and the second around 9:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of 324 Newbury St., the address for City Smoke Shop.

The suspect in both incidents was described as a man with a thin build, about 40-50 years old, wearing a blue winter hat, black reading glasses, a green zip-up jacket, light beige pants and gray sneakers. He was also carrying a large gray travel bag.

The man said he had a gun, but no weapon was shown, according to police.

The man fled toward Boylston Street in both incidents. Police didn't say what was taken.

The robberies remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 617-343-5619. Anonymous tips can also be reported to 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.

