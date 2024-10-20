Police looking for two missing teens in Milton, NH

Police in Milton, Massachusetts are looking for 2 teens who are missing.

Authorities say they were reported missing on Sunday morning and were las seen near 619 Governors Road.

Milton Police say a K-9 tracked them to Hare Road where they may have been picked up by a vehicle.

One is identified as a 13-year-old girl, 5'0", 115 lbs, brown eyes, dark blonde hair, last seen wearing a blue hoodie.

The other teen is a 16-year-old boy, 6'0", 130 lbs, green eyes, light brown hair, last seen wearing a hoodie.

If you have any information or see someone matching these descriptions, please call 603-652-4500 or 9-1-1.