Local

Providence

Police Make Arrest in Fatal Shooting Outside Providence Nightclub

Ahmad Crowell is charged in the death of Daniel Zairis, who was shot outside the Revel Lounge

generic police car lights SDPD
NBC 7

Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Providence, Rhode Island, nightclub last month.

Ahmad Crowell, 31, of Warwick, was held without bail at his arraignment Wednesday on first-degree murder and firearms charges. He did not enter a plea and was referred to the public defender’s office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Crowell is charged in the death of Daniel Zairis, 24, who was shot in the early morning hours of Aug. 28 outside the Revel Lounge, authorities said.

More in Rhode Island Newss

Rhode Island 4 hours ago

Rhode Island Focuses Vaccination Effort on High Schoolers

Rhode Island Sep 13

Former Rhode Island Estate of Claus and Sunny von Bulow Sells for $30M

Zairis had been in the club and appeared to have been targeted, police have said. No motive was disclosed.

He was taken by friends to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Crowell was arrested earlier this week at a Seekonk, Massachusetts auto body shop, police said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

ProvidenceRhode IslandshootingPOLICE
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us