Police Make Arrest in Homicide of 14-Year-Old Girl in Maine

Authorities have arrested a suspect on a murder charge in connection with the homicide of a 14-year-old girl in Mount Vernon, Maine.

Brooke McLaughlin was found dead in her home around 6 p.m. Monday, state police said. Her death was initially deemed suspicious, but the medical examiner's office determined Wednesday that she had been killed.

A suspect, described only as a male juvenile, has been arrested and charged with murder in the case, Maine State Police said Saturday. The suspect, who was not identified due to his age, was taken to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Police said McLaughlin and the suspect knew each other but did not offer details of the relationship.

McLaughlin was a seventh grade student at Maranacook Community Middle School, School Superintendent Jay Charette said in a message posted to the school district's website Thursday.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news that Brooke McLaughlin, a 7th grade student from Maranacook Community Middle School and resident of Mount Vernon has passed away," Charette said. "Although we don’t know the circumstances of this tragic event we are working with various agencies to offer our support in a timely and appropriately sensitive manner to our students and staff given the nature of this tragedy. More information on how and where to access support services will be released shortly."

The mother told police one of her vehicles was missing from her driveway, and investigators searched overnight for the red 2010 Chevrolet Impala. That car was found Tuesday in nearby Wayne.

The car was taken without the owner's permission Monday afternoon, authorities said.

More information on the case is expected to be released in court documents at a later date.