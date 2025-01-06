Police make arrest in shooting that killed 46-year-old Charlestown man

A 45-year-old Charlestown man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend at a 7-Eleven parking lot in the Boston neighborhood.

Boston police announced Monday morning that David Menezes was arrested Sunday night in Roxbury and will face a murder charge.

Officers responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to 140 Main Street in Charlestown for a report of a pedestrian hit. Once they arrived, police found a man lying on the ground in the parking lot who had been shot, according to a press release.

Joseph Donahue, 46, of Charlestown, was found dead in a 7-Eleven parking lot Saturday night, and one of his closest friends is grieving his death.

He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston Emergency Medical Services. The victim was identified 46-year-old Joseph Donahue of Charlestown.

NBC10 Boston spoke with one of Donahue's closest friends, who says she's trying to come to terms with this tragedy.

“Honestly I haven’t slept yet because I just – I feel so bad thinking about what was going through his head at that moment and how scared he must have been," Shannon Lundin said in a phone interview.

Lundin describes Donahue as funny, loyal and vibrant. She says he never gave up going to recovery programs over the years to fight addiction.

Menezes is expected to appear in court for an arraignment on the murder charge.