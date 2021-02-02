Local

Police: Man Deliberately Crashes Car Into Mass. Hobby Lobby

Police say a man apparently deliberately crashed his car into the front of a Massachusetts hobby store, knocked over displays, and then drove from the scene.

Attleboro police Chief Kyle Heagney told The Sun Chronicle that a worker spreading salt in the Hobby Lobby store’s parking lot at about 5 a.m. Tuesday saw the car spinning around in the lot before it accelerated straight for the building.

The store was not open and no one was hurt.

Responding officers found a license plate inside and a vehicle with heavy front-end damage and no front license plate was stopped nearby. The motive remains unclear.

