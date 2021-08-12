Local

Vermont

Police: Motorcyclist Dies After Crash on Vermont Route 9

The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing

NECN

A motorcyclist died after a crash on Vermont Route 9 in the town of Woodford, state police said.

The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday when an eastbound motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed was unable to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a westbound vehicle, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was unhurt. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.

More New England coverage

Gillette Stadium 4 hours ago

Fans Return to Gillette Stadium for Patriots Game Thursday

New Hampshire 9 hours ago

Easterseals Employee, 45, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student in NH

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

VermontVermont State PoliceMotorcycle crashVermont Motorcycle CrashWoodford Vermont
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us