Police: Motorcyclist Dies After Crash on Vermont Route 9

A motorcyclist died after a crash on Vermont Route 9 in the town of Woodford, state police said.

The crash happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday when an eastbound motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed was unable to negotiate a curve. The motorcycle crossed the center line and collided with a westbound vehicle, police said.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was unhurt. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.