Police: Man Drowned Aiding Another Swimmer in NH

New Hampshire State Police said a man drowned at a local lake after trying to save another swimmer on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that just before 5 p.m. they got a call about a possible drowning on Echo Lake in Conway, New Hampshire.

The 37-year old victim was attempting to assist another swimmer when he went underwater and did not resurface, according to police. They said he was quickly found by good Samaritans and brought to shore where CPR was performed.

When emergency crews arrived on scene, they took the man to Memorial Hospital in Conway where he was pronounced dead.

Responding agencies included New Hampshire State Police-Marine Patrol and NHSP Troop E, Conway Police Department, Conway Fire Department, and Echo Lake State Park personnel.

The incident is under investigation, however, foul play is not suspected. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone who has further information or was an eyewitness it is asked to call Marine Patrol Officer Scott McLain at (603) 227-2118 or email him at Scott.A.McLain@dos.nh.gov