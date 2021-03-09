Police Officer Attacked With Knife in Dedham

A police officer in Dedham, Massachusetts, is recovering after he was attacked by a man with a knife.

Neighbors on Park Street still can't believe what happened just before 2 p.m. Tuesday in their quiet neighborhood.

A 46-year-old Dedham man is now charged with armed assault with intent to murder after allegedly lunging at the officer with a knife, striking him in the chest.

The officer's police vest helped protect him.

Police say the man was wearing hospital pants and was walking through the neighborhood prior to the attack.

"He was wearing almost like pajamas, some kind of pants, and without shoes, he was just wearing socks, walking around with knives slowly," said Daeisk Cha, who lives nearby.

When police arrived, they say the man was standing on the porch of a random home.

The homeowner called for help after hearing noises coming from the porch, at first thinking it was a wild animal.

The screen was ripped.

The Dedham Police Department says the officer was stabbed when he tried to help the man off the porch.

They say the officer told the man to drop his knives. They say he dropped two of them, but hit the officer in the chest with a third knife that wasn't visible.

Another officer used a stun gun on the man.

The officer was evaluated at the scene.

The man is also charged with breaking and entering in the daytime. He was brought to the hospital for an evaluation. His identity has not been released.