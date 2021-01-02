Local

Police Officer Pays for Shoplifting Suspects' Holiday Dinner

Officer Matt Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards for the women and their children

 A Massachusetts police officer declined to charge two women accused of trying to steal groceries for the children--and instead bought them Christmas dinner.

Somerset Officer Matt Lima responded to a report of shoplifting Dec. 20 at Stop & Shop, where two women with two young children were accused of putting groceries into bags at a self-checkout kiosk without scanning them.

The women said they had fallen on hard times and were trying to provide a Christmas dinner for the children. Lima says he was reminded of his own children and used his own money to buy $250 in grocery gift cards.

"His actions exemplify what it means to protect and serve the members of our community," Chief George McNeil said on the department's website.

