Police Officer Shoots Themselves in the Leg at Mass. Firing Range

The training was being conducted as part of the Municipal Police Training Committee's Bridge Academy program

By Asher Klein

A firing range in Harwich, Massachusetts, where an officer shot themselves in the leg on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
NBC10 Boston

A police officer shot themselves in the leg during a training session at a firing range on Cape Cod Wednesday morning, officials said.

The officer, whose name and department weren't identified, was taken to Cape Cod Hospital from the firing range on Depot Road in Harwich after the incident at about 10:30 a.m., local police said.

The training was being conducted as part of the Municipal Police Training Committee's Bridge Academy program, police said. Officers from several municipalities were taking part.

The officer who'd been shot in the leg was in stable condition, police said. They didn't say how the shooting is believed to have taken place.

The shooting was under investigation by the Municipal Police Training Committee.

