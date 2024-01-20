Police officer shot in Wilbraham

A police officer was shot while responding to a call Saturday in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

State police said the incident happened at a home on Old Carriage Road. The officer was taken to an area hospital.

According to state police, the suspect may be barricaded inside the home. People are being asked to avoid the area.

Earlier tonight a #Wilbraham Police Officer was shot during a call to a home on Old Carriage Rd. and has been transported to a hospital. The suspect may still be in the home. Numerous assets are on scene. Public is asked to avoid area. We will update when more info available. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 21, 2024

There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.

Stay with NBC10 Boston for more as this story develops.