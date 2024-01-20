Massachusetts

Police officer shot in Wilbraham

Massachusetts State Police say an officer with the Wilbraham Police Department was hospitalized after being shot while responding to a call on Old Carriage Road

NBC10 Boston

A police officer was shot while responding to a call Saturday in Wilbraham, Massachusetts.

State police said the incident happened at a home on Old Carriage Road. The officer was taken to an area hospital.

According to state police, the suspect may be barricaded inside the home. People are being asked to avoid the area.

There was no immediate word on the officer's condition.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
