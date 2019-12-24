Local
Boston Police Department

Police Officer Sings Holiday Carol

Officer Kim Tavares appeared singing 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' in a video Monday evening

By Alec Greaney

officer kim tavares
Boston Police Dept.

The Boston Police Department has gotten fully into the holiday caroling spirit.

Boston Police Officer Kim Tavares appeared in a video on social media singing a rendition of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' Monday evening.

Tavares finished by wishing everyone a safe and happy new year.

As of Tuesday morning, video already had more than 18,000 views on Facebook and 6,000 on Twitter.

The female officer has shared her singing gift with the broader community several times this year, including a personal concert of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" for a 3-year-old boy battling cancer and a duet of the National Anthem with fellow officer Stephen McNulty for the Fourth of July.

