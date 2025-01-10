Police officers rescue 3 people stranded on the roof of a burning building in NH

Police helped rescue three people who became stranded on the roof of a burning building in Lebanon, New Hampshire, on Thursday night.

Lebanon police and fire responded to a reported fire in a second-floor apartment on Mechanic Street around 11 p.m. Thursday. The 911 caller said that three people who lived in the building had evacuated the apartment but were stranded on the roof and were in immediate danger.

Police arrived within about a minute of the initial 911 call and found the building's exterior stairwell fully engulfed in flames, cutting off the residents' escape route. Using a nearby vehicle as an improvised ladder, officers climbed onto the roof of the car to reach the stranded occupants and were able to get them down to safety.

No injuries were reported, according to police.

The Lebanon Fire Department extinguished the fire, which caused significant damage to the building. The New Hampshire Fire Marshal's Office is assisting with the investigation into the cause of the blaze.