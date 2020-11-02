Person Shot, Killed by Police in Lynn After Alleged Robbery

A person was shot and killed by police in Lynn after an alleged robbery in Revere, Massachusetts, on Monday morning.

Police chased the person after they allegedly robbed a Walgreen's in Revere. Police shot at the suspected robber on Witt Street in Lynn, according to the Essex County District Attorney's office.

A Revere Police officer was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies, including the Lynn and Revere police departments, were involved.

State police detectives attached to the Essex County District Attorney's Office responded to the scene. The Essex District Attorney’s Office and the Essex State Police Detective Unit are investigating.

NBC10 Boston and NECN have not independently confirmed the state police or district attorney's accounts.

No further information was immediately available.