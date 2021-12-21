Body of Missing Woman Found in Saugus, Family Says

A person's body was found in Saugus, Massachusetts, officials said Tuesday, and the family of a missing woman said it was hers.

The family of Sherell Pringle, 40, told NBC10 Boston that police had found her body.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a body was found in Saugus, though they didn't identify the person.

.@SaugusPD and @MassStatePolice along Rt 107 in Saugus where family tells me they found the body of 40-year-old Sherell Pringle @NBC10Boston pic.twitter.com/HtHdHH8ahd — Malcolm Johnson NBC10 Boston (@MalNBCBoston) December 21, 2021

A large police presence was seen on Route 107 in Saugus Tuesday afternoon. At least 10 police vehicles were visible on the side of the road. State police referred questions to prosecutors.

Earlier Tuesday, Woburn police had asked the public for assistance finding Pringle. Her family and friends had told police they had not heard from her since Saturday.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.