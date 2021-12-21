Local

Saugus

Body of Missing Woman Found in Saugus, Family Says

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a body was found in Saugus

By Malcolm Johnson and Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A person's body was found in Saugus, Massachusetts, officials said Tuesday, and the family of a missing woman said it was hers.

The family of Sherell Pringle, 40, told NBC10 Boston that police had found her body.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office confirmed that a body was found in Saugus, though they didn't identify the person.

A large police presence was seen on Route 107 in Saugus Tuesday afternoon. At least 10 police vehicles were visible on the side of the road. State police referred questions to prosecutors.

Earlier Tuesday, Woburn police had asked the public for assistance finding Pringle. Her family and friends had told police they had not heard from her since Saturday.

This developing news story will be updated when more information is available.

