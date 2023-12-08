Police procession honors Waltham officer killed in crash

A procession for a fallen Waltham, Massachusetts, police officer was held on Thursday.

Waltham Police Officer Paul Tracey was killed Wednesday after a driver hit him and a National Grid worker. The man accused in their deaths — Peter Simon — appeared in court.

The memorial has grown outside the Waltham Police Department headquarters, with a cruiser covered in flowers and a sign thanking Tracey for his service.

The community came out to pay their respects Thursday night, as a procession carrying the body of Tracey made its way from the Medical Examiner's Office to the funeral home.

The procession paused outside the police department, so officers could salute his flagged draped casket.

Despite the cold, the streets were lined with police officers, firefighters, and members of the community Tracey valiantly served.

Earlier in the day, 54-year-old peter simon, of New Hampshire, was held without bail, facing more than a dozen charges, including two counts of manslaughter, for the deaths of Tracey and National Grid worker Roderick Jackson.

After court, Tracey's brother said the love from this community is helping them cope with this tragedy.

"We just want to thank the Waltham community for the tremendous outpouring for our brother Paul. He was a tremendous husband, father, uncle and brother and loved by everybody in the community. Anybody who knew him, his laughter, his compassion, it will be missed," said Jim Tracey.

Meanwhile, prosecutors seemed to suggest in court that Simon may have purposely driven into that worksite.