New Details as Search Continues for Man Who Shot at Car on Route 1 in Peabody

Massachusetts State Police released new details Thursday as they seek the public's help in identifying a suspect in a brazen shooting incident in Peabody.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 26-year-old woman was driving north on Route 1 in a Mercedes sedan when a Toyota SUV began tailgating her vehicle, police said. The driver of the Toyota then began to drive even more aggressively and tried to pass the Mercedes.

When the Toyota came up alongside the Mercedes in the area of the Holiday Inn on Route 1 north, the driver of the Toyota reportedly shot at the Mercedes with a gun.

The victim's car was hit by at least one bullet on the passenger side door, but the driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

State police said they documented and recovered ballistics evidence, including from inside the passenger compartment of the Mercedes.

They are now asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter, who they said was a man in his mid-20s with a "buzz cut" hair style, wearing a black shirt. He also had a female passenger with him in the Toyota. She is believed to be in her mid-20s with blonde hair.

The shooter's vehicle is described as a grey Toyota SUV with a Florida license plate.

Anyone with information about the incident or the occupants of the Toyota SUV is asked to call state police Trooper James Maloney at 978-538-6161.