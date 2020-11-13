Police Release New Details on Crash That Killed Child in Manchester, NH

Police in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday released new details about a crash a day earlier that took the life of a four-year-old boy.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was driving a pickup truck around 3 p.m. when he turned into an alleyway south of Schuyler Street and hit the boy, who was riding his bicycle, according to police.

The boy was found lying unconscious and not breathing in the alley, which is near Flaherty Lane. He died from his injuries.

The GMC pickup truck with one person in it was parked near the scene of the crash, according to authorities. The incident is under investigation and no charges have been filed.

No further information was immediately available.

A young child is dead after being hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Manchester Police Department first confirmed the crash was fatal on Thursday.

"The mom is really terrible at this moment," a family friend, identified as Leo, said Thursday night. "The mother is out of it. We're trying to help her out as much as we can."

Leo told NBC10 Boston that where the boy was hit, the speed limit is 10 mph, but cars drive much faster.

"People come through here, think this is a race track, this is not a race track," he said.