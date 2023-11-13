Jamaica Plain

Police release photos of persons of interest in fatal shooting of dog in Jamaica Plain

The dog's owner said it happened near the front door of the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston police have released photos of several people they are looking to identify as they continue to investigate the deadly shooting of a dog inside an apartment building in Jamaica Plain last month.

The dog, a 1-year-old American Bully, was killed inside the Mildred C. Hailey Apartments on Oct. 19. The dog's owner told NBC10 Boston that the shooting happened near the front door of the apartment building.

The person responsible for firing those shots is still on the loose. Investigators say the people pictured above are persons of interest in the case. They also released a photo of a car they believe was at the scene.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Boston Police Department
Investigators are looking for this car in connection with a shooting that killed a dog in Jamaica Plain in October.

More Mass. news

Massachusetts 25 mins ago

Acting director named Mass. transportation secretary

Salem 7 hours ago

Police investigating shooting in Salem, Mass.

Boston Business Journal 1 hour ago

John Hancock's iconic sign now lighting up Boston's skyline

This article tagged under:

Jamaica Plain
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us