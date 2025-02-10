Police release photos of Roxbury carjacking suspect

Boston police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking in the city's Roxbury neighborhood over the weekend.

Investigators said it happened around 2 p.m. Saturday on Dudley Street. According to police, the suspect tried to enter a running vehicle with a child inside it, then fled through backgrounds on Greenville Street. Surveillance footage shows the suspect on Zeigler Street beforehand.

The suspect is described as a male between 19-20 years old and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green puffy vest and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4275 or make an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).