Police rescue drowning dog near cranberry bog in Carlisle

Carlisle Police Department

Police in Carlisle, Massachusetts, rescued a dog that was stuck in a culvert Saturday evening.

Carlisle Police responded to the the cranberry bog in Great Brook Farm State Park where they found the three-year-old black labrador named Zena stuck in rushing waters.

Police worked with Mark Duffy, the private owner of Great Brook Farm inserted wooden planks into the culvert to slow the rushing water. According to police, Zena sunk about five feet below the land surface and was standing on her hind legs to keep her head above the surface. Rescuers used a fire department pike pole to hook onto Zena's harness and pull her out of the water.

Zena was taken to the emergency veterinarian hospital for treatment and later released back to her owners.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us