Police rescue drowning dog near cranberry bog in Carlisle

Police in Carlisle, Massachusetts, rescued a dog that was stuck in a culvert Saturday evening.

Carlisle Police responded to the the cranberry bog in Great Brook Farm State Park where they found the three-year-old black labrador named Zena stuck in rushing waters.

Police worked with Mark Duffy, the private owner of Great Brook Farm inserted wooden planks into the culvert to slow the rushing water. According to police, Zena sunk about five feet below the land surface and was standing on her hind legs to keep her head above the surface. Rescuers used a fire department pike pole to hook onto Zena's harness and pull her out of the water.

Zena was taken to the emergency veterinarian hospital for treatment and later released back to her owners.