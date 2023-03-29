Local

Lynn

Police Respond to Crash Involving Bicyclist on Western Ave. in Lynn

By Matt Fortin

The Lynn Police Department responded Wednesday morning to a crash on Western Avenue involving a bicyclist.

Aerial video of the scene showed police cruisers at the intersection of Western Avenue and Cooper Street.

Route 107 northbound was closed down at Ballard Street, and police are detouring traffic at Ida Street, according to a MassDOT spokesperson.

Authorities have not released any more details about the crash.

This developing story will be updated when additional information is released.

