Police Respond to Crash Involving Bicyclist on Western Ave. in Lynn

The Lynn Police Department responded Wednesday morning to a crash on Western Avenue involving a bicyclist.

Aerial video of the scene showed police cruisers at the intersection of Western Avenue and Cooper Street.

Route 107 northbound was closed down at Ballard Street, and police are detouring traffic at Ida Street, according to a MassDOT spokesperson.

Authorities have not released any more details about the crash.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This developing story will be updated when additional information is released.