Local

Vermont

Police respond to 'emergency situation' in Vermont after reports of gunfire

No injuries have been reported

By Marc Fortier

NECN

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of what state police are calling an "emergency situation" Friday in Middlebury, Vermont.

State police said the activity is centered on a residence on Seymour Street following reports of gunfire received around 1:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The public is being asked to avoid Seymour Street near Elm Street and Lucius Shaw Lane. The incident is believed to be contained to a residence at that location.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene, including state police, Middlebury and Brandon police officers and the Addison County Sheriff's Department.

No further details were immediately available.

More Vermont stories

Nathan Carman Jun 28

Death of Vt. man charged with killing Conn. mom at sea was not suspicious, autopsy shows

Vermont Jun 28

Man injured in shooting at Vermont apartment complex

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us