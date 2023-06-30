Police respond to 'emergency situation' in Vermont after reports of gunfire

Multiple law enforcement agencies are at the scene of what state police are calling an "emergency situation" Friday in Middlebury, Vermont.

State police said the activity is centered on a residence on Seymour Street following reports of gunfire received around 1:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.

The public is being asked to avoid Seymour Street near Elm Street and Lucius Shaw Lane. The incident is believed to be contained to a residence at that location.

There is a heavy police presence at the scene, including state police, Middlebury and Brandon police officers and the Addison County Sheriff's Department.

No further details were immediately available.