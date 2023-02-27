Local

Brockton

Man, 33, Killed in Shooting in Brockton, Authorities Say

Details remained limited Monday morning about the incident, which was reported to police late Sunday night

By Matt Fortin

Police car lights
Getty Images (File)

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, responded to a report of a shooting late Sunday night that left a 33-year-old man killed, according to authorities.

Officers responded to North Main Street after getting the report of a shooting at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, a news release said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office confirmed the fatality in the shooting.

Additional details have not been released.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Brockton News

Brockton 5 hours ago

Woman Hospitalized After Fire in Brockton

Brockton Feb 24

Nurses at Neighboring Hospital Say Patient Volume is Overwhelming During Brockton Hospital Closure

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us