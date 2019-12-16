Classroom Full of Students Hit By Gunfire at New Haven School

A bullet flew into a classroom full of students during a shooting outside the Catholic Academy of New Haven on Alden Avenue on Monday morning.

A person who had just dropped off a child at the school was returning to his car when someone opened fire on him just before 9 a.m., according to police.

The victim was shot several times, but his injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

The victim was a caregiver but is not related to the child, according to police.

Someone was apparently waiting for the victim and specifically targeted him as he returned to his car, police said.

The victim is known to police, is a suspect in several shootings, and was recently acquitted of murder, according to police.

Several bullets hit the school and one entered a classroom with students inside. None of the students was injured, police said.

The school was locked down, along with the Mauro-Sheridan Interdistrict Magnet School, on Fountain Street.

Police said they already have some leads to find a suspect in Monday morning's shooting.

They said the caregiver will not be allowed to return to the school to make sure students and staff remain safe.