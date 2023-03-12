Police Response at Burlington International Airport

Law enforcement responded Sunday to the Burlington International Airport in Vermont.

South Burlington police confirmed they are assisting Burlington police with a "Phase 5" at the airport.

We are assisting @OneNorthAvenue with a Phase 5 at the BIAP, the airport is the jurisdiction of BPD. pic.twitter.com/sA5xmnXyG7 — South Burlington Police (@SBPolice1) March 12, 2023

NBC affiliate WPTZ reports the Vermont State Police bomb squad has also responded to the airport, at the request of the Burlington Police Department, to investigate an "unlawful threat" on a plane.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

WPTZ anchor Alice Kang said on social media that she was on board a United plane from Newark to Burlington, and that she had been stuck on the plane for almost two hours, with several police and emergency crews out on the runway.

In subsequent tweets, Kang reported that the pilot told passengers they were not allowed to take anything from the aircraft's overhead bins, only being allowed to remove their phones and IDs as they got off the plane.

According to Kang, there was a note found with a threat, and police K-9's were being used to sweep the plane to look for a possible device.

7:08 p.m. A note saying there was a Device on plane was reported. Federal authorities, BPD, VSP, BTV airport officials giving an update and going through the entire plane. We’re not sure when we will get our stuff. https://t.co/wwV2RC32n7 — Alice Kang (@AliceMyNBC5) March 12, 2023

6:43 p.m. VSP on flight with K9 searching the plane. They said there was a note found with a threat. We’re now getting off the plane. https://t.co/GxJsashYpt — Alice Kang (@AliceMyNBC5) March 12, 2023

Pictures from the airport show a line of ambulances, fire trucks and police cruisers parked out front, and a United airplane at a stop in the middle of the tarmac.

Passengers can be seen deplaning directly onto the tarmac, and at least one police dog walking toward the aircraft.

Other photos show baggage lined up outside the plane.

Kyle Ambusk

Kyle Ambusk tells NECN and NBC10 Boston that he was out for a walk near the airport Sunday evening when he saw a lot of emergency vehicles on the roadway, blocking off traffic near the airport. According to Ambusk, a driver told him about a potential bomb threat on a plane.

There was no immediate word from airport officials on if other flights were delayed as a result of the law enforcement response.

This developing story will be updated when we get more information.