Police response in Worcester after shots fired

Worcester police did not say if there were any injuries, or if anyone had been arrested

NBC10 Boston

Gunfire erupted late Sunday night in Worcester, Massachusetts, police say.

Worcester police had extremely limited info on the incident but confirmed an investigation is underway after shots were fired on Clarkson Street.

There was no immediate word on any injuries, how many people were involved or if anyone had been arrested.

More information will be released Monday morning, police said.

