Police say they thwarted Michigan man's planned attack on Salem's Satanic Temple

A Michigan man was arrested this month for allegedly planning an attack on the Satanic Temple in Salem, Massachusetts.

Salem police said Saturday that Luke Isaac Terpstra, 30, of Grant, Mich., was arrested on Jan. 2, 2024, after an investigation by the Grant Police Department. He has been charged with explosives, possession of bombs with unlawful intent.

"Salem Mayor Dominick Pangallo and Police Chief Lucas Miller believe it is important that the people of Salem be aware of this arrest and its connection to our city," police said in a statement. "Salem is a diverse, vibrant, and welcoming community and the City and the Police Department of Salem are committed to ensuring the safety of all who live in, work in, or visit our community."

According to police, Terpstra traveled to Salem at some point last November, possibly for planning purposes. There's not currently any indication that he had local allies in Salem, or that he acted with any accomplices.

"The City of Salem and the Salem Police Department recognize that it is frightening and concerning that there are individuals who would threaten or carry out violent attacks against others based on their beliefs and that we are a target," police said in a statement. "On the one hand it is gratifying that our federal and local partners were able to thwart Terpstra. On the other, it is terrifying that he walked in our midst planning such violence."

Salem police said it's planned violence like this that is the reasoning behind their presence on the Joint Terrorist Task Force, why they maintain an explosive ordinance detection K9 and participate with partner agencies in the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council, and why they train their officers for such an attack and carry additional armor in their police vehicles.

"Regardless, an attack such as Terpstra was planning keeps us up at night," police said, adding that it's so important that anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or learns of threats contacts authorities immediately.

​"The City of Salem sincerely thanks the Grant Police Department and all of the state and federal law enforcement partners who helped thwart what could have been a nightmare in our city," Salem police said, noting that the Michigan State Police and FBI are actively involved in this ongoing investigation.

​The Salem Police Department said it would continue to patrol "sensitive locations," investigate criminal activity, and continue its successful partnerships with other law enforcement agencies.​