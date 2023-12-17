Mall of NH cleared over suspicious bag, but police find no threat

The Mall of New Hampshire was cleared as a precaution Sunday after a suspicious and unattended bag was found, Manchester police said.

The bag, reported just before 3 p.m., was investigated by state and local police and found not to be a threat, but not after the immediate area was closed and the mall cleared, police said.

"Thank you to staff at the mall and the patrons in the area for cooperating while we ensured the area was safe," Manchester police said in a social media post.

The incident was initially reported as police activity near the mall's Red Robin restaurant.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear what made the bag appear suspicious or where it came from.

Police activity at the Mall of NH near Red Robin. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/Vm2LPA7AmA — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 17, 2023

Police are clearing the Mall of NH. pic.twitter.com/AOV2FrOpSw — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 17, 2023