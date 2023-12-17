Mall of NH cleared over suspicious bag, but police find no threat

"Thank you to staff at the mall and the patrons in the area for cooperating while we ensured the area was safe," Manchester police said in a social media post

By Asher Klein

generic caution tape vg
NBC 4 New York

The Mall of New Hampshire was cleared as a precaution Sunday after a suspicious and unattended bag was found, Manchester police said.

The bag, reported just before 3 p.m., was investigated by state and local police and found not to be a threat, but not after the immediate area was closed and the mall cleared, police said.

"Thank you to staff at the mall and the patrons in the area for cooperating while we ensured the area was safe," Manchester police said in a social media post.

The incident was initially reported as police activity near the mall's Red Robin restaurant.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear what made the bag appear suspicious or where it came from.

More Manchester, NH, news

MANCHESTER Dec 16

Police seek woman accused of stealing historical items in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER Dec 13

Three charged in string of jewelry store thefts in NH

New Hampshire Dec 8

Police seek man accused of manslaughter in Manchester homicide investigation

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us