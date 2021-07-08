Police Search for Malden Shooting Suspect

Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot and injured someone Wednesday night during an argument in Malden, Massachusetts.

The argument broke out between two men who know each other on Arch Street just before 9 p.m., according to police. Other family members got involved, which is when the shooting happened.

Police found the victim in the street with gunshot wounds, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspected shooter drove away from the scene and crashed his car on the Malden-Medford line. Police are still searching for him.

This is the second shooting in the city in last few days. A 30-year-old woman visiting friends at their home in Malden was shot and killed Tuesday morning during a robbery.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said at a news conference Tuesday night that 30-year-old Brian Butler is suspected of killing the woman, Erin Fitzgibbon. Butler has been charged with murder.

A manhunt for the man accused of fatally shooting a woman in the head during a robbery at a Malden home has ended with his arrest.