Local

Brighton

Police Search for Man Accused of Assaulting 2 Women in Brighton

The man was wearing a black baseball cap, dark colored jacket, dark washed jeans and dark sneakers with white soles

By Staff Reports

Boston Police Department

Boston police are looking for a man accused of assaulting two women in Brighton earlier this week.

The first incident involved a woman who was walking on Commonwealth Avenue near Spofford Road in Brighton shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday. She told police that the man indecently assaulted her and then ran away.

The second incident occurred that same evening, but wasn't reported to police until Thursday. The woman told police that she was walking on Glenville Avenue in Brighton when the suspect, who was wearing glasses and a facemask, assaulted her and then ran toward Harvard Avenue.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man was described as wearing a black baseball cap, dark colored jacket, dark washed jeans and dark sneakers with white soles. He is believed to be about 30-45 years of age.

The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding both of these incidents and released photos of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call detectives directly at (617) 343-4400.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1(800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

More Boston area news

Massachusetts 12 hours ago

Man, 23, Fatally Shot Outside Courthouse in Medford; Uncle in Custody, District Attorney Says

Boston 8 hours ago

Housing Questions Abound After Boston Closes Down Garage Used as ‘Crash Pad'

This article tagged under:

BrightonBostoninvestigationassaultsexual assault
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us