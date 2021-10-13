Police Search for Man Accused of Stealing, Urinating on US Flag in Mass.

Police in a Massachusetts town are looking for a man they say stole an American flag from a veterans memorial and urinated on it on Monday.

The Holden police department said a witness saw a man drive up to the memorial and lower the flag, the Telegram & Gazette reported. He then allegedly urinated on it when it was on the ground.

The same person allegedly then drove onto someone's lawn on the same street and tore down another American flag that was hanging from the home.

Police are asking for assistance identifying the person.