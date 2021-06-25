Local

Police Search for Man After Alleged Hammer Assault in Dorchester

The suspect is described as a male between 40 and 50 years old, around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, according to the victim

By Jake Levin

NBC 5 News

Police in Boston are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting an elderly man in Dorchester on Sunday, according to officials.

According to Boston police, officers responded to the area of Columbia Road and Washington Street in Dorchester on Sunday around 1:50 p.m., where an elderly male victim had suffered an apparent leg injury.

The victim told officers he'd been approached by a male suspect, described as between 40 and 50 years old, around 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, who had gotten out of a car and struck him in the shin with a hammer before fleeing the area.

Boston police are asking anyone with information to call 617-343-4275. Anyone who wishes to assist the investigation anonymously can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

