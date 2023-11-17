Police search for missing 43-year-old man in Salisbury

Police in Salisbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a 43-year-old missing man on Friday.

Michael Fonseca was last seen in the area of Forest Road, said police. They said he was wearing a grey Carhartt jacket, black sweatpants, white and black sneakers and a grey hat.

Fonseca, police said, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs roughly 250 pounds.

"There should be no cause for public concern related to this missing person," wrote police on social media on Friday.

Anyone with information about the 43-year-old's whereabouts should call the Salisbury Police Department at 978-465-3121.