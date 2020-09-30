Local

Massachusetts State Police

Police Search for Motorcyclists After Trooper Hit And Dragged

The trooper sustained minor injuries after he was dragged a short distance from the gas pumps onto Route 138 in Canton

By Mary Markos

Massachusetts State Police

A state trooper was hit and "briefly dragged" by a motorcyclist at a Canton gas station Tuesday night, according to authorities.

The Massachusetts State Police trooper was trying to talk to two motorcyclists about reports of motorcycles racing in the area. They sped away from the Shell gas station on Route 138 around 10:20 p.m.

The trooper sustained minor injuries after he was dragged a short distance from the gas pumps out onto the highway.

State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police-Milton Barracks at (617) 698-5840.  

Canton firefighters treated the Trooper at the scene, who declined to go to the hospital and remained on the job.

