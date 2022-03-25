Police Search for Suspect After Teen Stabbed in Saugus

Police are still searching for the person responsible for stabbing a 16-year-old Thursday afternoon in Saugus, Massachusetts.

Saugus police said they responded just before 4 p.m. when they received a 911 call from a Saugus Center business reporting the stabbing nearby. Officers found the teen with multiple stab wounds He was treated on scene and taken to the hospital for further treatment. His condition was not immediately clear.

Investigators said they believe the teen was stabbed near Raddin Terrace, a residential area. They do not believe it was a random attack. Officers from both Saugus and Massachusetts State Police could be seen in the area, along with police dogs.

Hieu Nguyen, the owner of a nail salon in the area where police responded, pointed to the spot where she says the injured teen was placed right outside her door.

She says the victim was being carried out of a car that pulled up on Central Street just before 4 p.m.

"They say, 'You cannot die,'" she recalled of the people with the teen who was stabbed. "They keep saying, 'You cannot die,' 'Please help my friend.'"

"I saw the policemen and state police everyone," said Heidi Santo, who lives near the spot where the teen was stabbed.

While she says she wasn't home when it happened, she came back to find officers combing the neighborhood.

"I hope the young kid is OK," she said. "It's sad that, at that age, that this is going on."

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious in the area around that time is asked to call Saugus police at 781-233-1740.