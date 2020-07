Police are looking into an overnight stabbing in Roxbury after emergency responders couldn't find the victim when they arrived on scene.

Boston EMS said the victim was missing when they responded to reported stabbing on Warren Street in Roxbury's Nubian Square around 11:30 p.m. They said a person walked into Boston Medical Center with stab wounds around the same time, but it remains unclear if that was the victim.

No further information was immediately available.